Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Adhera Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ATRX remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,702. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
Adhera Therapeutics Company Profile
