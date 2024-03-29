Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AYI stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.73. The company had a trading volume of 315,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $56,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,584,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65,169 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.