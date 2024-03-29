AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading Up 1.8%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 5,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Get AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.