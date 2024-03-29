8,650 Shares in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,783,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 132.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 247,939 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 108,953 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 681.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

