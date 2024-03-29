633 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.87.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
