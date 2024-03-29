623 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 623 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 304,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,520,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,736. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $354.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

