5,151 Shares in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 190,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

