493 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $607.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.81 and a 200 day moving average of $487.70. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $634.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

