4,852 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE:C traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 19,011,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,141,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
