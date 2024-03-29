4,852 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 19,011,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,141,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

