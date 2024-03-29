4,754 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.53. 10,700,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,362. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

