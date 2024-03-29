4,480 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE WFC traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $57.96. 14,618,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,896,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.85.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
