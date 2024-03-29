424 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.79. 608,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,799. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $308.26 and a twelve month high of $561.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

