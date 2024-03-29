3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Short Interest Update

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the February 29th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
3SBio Price Performance
Shares of TRSBF stock remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. 3SBio has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
3SBio Company Profile
