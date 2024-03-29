229 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $687.03. The stock had a trading volume of 572,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,309. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $620.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.60.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

