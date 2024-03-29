1,982 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.84. 285,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,055. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

