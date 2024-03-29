19,200 Shares in flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of flyExclusive at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of flyExclusive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Insider Activity
flyExclusive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FLYX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 166,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68. flyExclusive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $24.21.
About flyExclusive
flyExclusive, Inc owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services.
