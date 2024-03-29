19,200 Shares in flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of flyExclusive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of flyExclusive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get flyExclusive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FLYX

Insider Activity

flyExclusive Stock Performance

In other flyExclusive news, Director Gregg Hymowitz bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 57.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FLYX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 166,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68. flyExclusive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $24.21.

About flyExclusive

(Free Report)

flyExclusive, Inc owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for flyExclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flyExclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.