11,943 Shares in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. 184,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,931. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $54.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCYX. StockNews.com lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

