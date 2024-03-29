1,054 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.96. 1,480,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,230. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

