Well Done LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $161.45. 668,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,058. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Read Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.