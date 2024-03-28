Wedbush Weighs in on Willdan Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willdan Group in a report released on Saturday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Willdan Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WLDN. StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

WLDN stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $402.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Willdan Group by 680.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

