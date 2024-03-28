Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.3 %

VIA opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Via Renewables by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Via Renewables by 1,109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

