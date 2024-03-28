Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.9% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $249.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

