VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Down 0.2%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $226.47 and last traded at $226.66. Approximately 2,484,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,013,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.08.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

