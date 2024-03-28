Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.78. Value Line has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

