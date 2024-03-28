Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.78. Value Line has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $62.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
