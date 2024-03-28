TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.64. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 34.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 169,281 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

