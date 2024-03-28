TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

