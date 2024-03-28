Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.57.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPX opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $56.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

