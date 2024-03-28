TELUS (NYSE:TU) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TU opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TELUS has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 255.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

