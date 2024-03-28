TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

NYSE TU opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

