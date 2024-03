Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Talon Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE TLO opened at C$0.14 on Monday. Talon Metals has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

