Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Talon Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
