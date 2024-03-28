Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the February 29th total of 567,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Talon Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:TLOFF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

Talon Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.