Suzuki Motor Stock to Split on Monday, April 1st (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Free Report) shares are going to split on Monday, April 1st. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $184.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $127.55 and a 12-month high of $196.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

