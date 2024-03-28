Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

