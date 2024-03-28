Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
