Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

