StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

