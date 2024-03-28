StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEAS

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $69,375,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,313,000 after buying an additional 716,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,694,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.