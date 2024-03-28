Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $215.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $188.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.75.

ONTO stock opened at $180.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

