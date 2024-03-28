Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$120.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$120.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$118.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$113.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$75.59 and a 52 week high of C$118.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.2467057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

