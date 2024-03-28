Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,610 ($20.35) and last traded at GBX 1,609 ($20.33), with a volume of 303353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,486 ($18.78).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s payout ratio is 4,464.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Softcat in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.83) price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.46) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.53) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,420 ($17.95).

Softcat Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,816.07, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,489.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,397.81.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

