SmarDex Price Reaches $0.0214 on Exchanges (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, SmarDex has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $154.44 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023 and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation.

