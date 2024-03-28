Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

