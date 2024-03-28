Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

BLV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.35. 156,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,161. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

