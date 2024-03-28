Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a $12.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.26.
Rivian Automotive Stock Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive
In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $19,024,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
