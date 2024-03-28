Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.13

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 313501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Ranpak Stock Down 2.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.60.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of Ranpak
About Ranpak
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.
