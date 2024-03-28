Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.13

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 313501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Ranpak Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ranpak by 107.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 15.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ranpak by 81.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 1.0% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 423,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

