Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.60. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

