Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NEON opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

