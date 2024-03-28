Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NEON opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
