Michael Bane Purchases 24,100 Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bane acquired 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £30,125 ($38,070.26).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON HICL opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.59) on Thursday. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.64 ($2.00). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.00 and a beta of 0.28.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Further Reading

