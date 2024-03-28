Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $144.48 on Monday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,393,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

