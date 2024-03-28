LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $40.98

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.98, but opened at $42.09. LendingTree shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 28,146 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TREE

LendingTree Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $555.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 183.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.