Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

